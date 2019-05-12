John William Weber John William Weber passed May 10th. He was born Jan. 16, 1932 to John and Wilhelmina Weber. He was a graduate of Glennon HS class of '49. KC Junior College & Stevenson Electric. John also served as a Navy Seabee for 4 yrs. He was employed by TWA for 36 yrs. John's involvement with Aerospace Community included President of International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, Executive Board Member of KS AFL-CIO, Exec Board of Tri County Labor Council and registered lobbyist in KS for IAM and a member of the Legislature Committee of Local Lodge 1650 for 14 yrs. In 1989 John was the Planning Commissioner for 11+ years and later served the Mission City Council for 12 yrs. His family includes wife Mary Agnes for 66 yrs., son Mark Weber, daughters Ann Lundine, Sue Upton (Pat) and Janet Turcotte. 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John is survived by brother Bill and sister Frances. Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission on Tue., May 14th from 10 am with a celebration of life Mass at 11 am. Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc or St. Pius Church. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.



