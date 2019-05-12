Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John William Weber John William Weber passed May 10th. He was born Jan. 16, 1932 to John and Wilhelmina Weber. He was a graduate of Glennon HS class of '49. KC Junior College & Stevenson Electric. John also served as a Navy Seabee for 4 yrs. He was employed by TWA for 36 yrs. John's involvement with Aerospace Community included President of International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, Executive Board Member of KS AFL-CIO, Exec Board of Tri County Labor Council and registered lobbyist in KS for IAM and a member of the Legislature Committee of Local Lodge 1650 for 14 yrs. In 1989 John was the Planning Commissioner for 11+ years and later served the Mission City Council for 12 yrs. His family includes wife Mary Agnes for 66 yrs., son Mark Weber, daughters Ann Lundine, Sue Upton (Pat) and Janet Turcotte. 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John is survived by brother Bill and sister Frances. Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission on Tue., May 14th from 10 am with a celebration of life Mass at 11 am. Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc or St. Pius Church. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now