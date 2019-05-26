Resources More Obituaries for John Paulsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Wilson Paulsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Wilson Paulsen John Wilson Paulsen, 35, passed away May 18, 2019. A life-long resident of the Kansas City area, John was an inspiration to all who knew him. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 2002and attended Montana State University in Bozeman. He loved time with family, especially summers at Pelican Lake in Minnesota and spring-break ski trips to Keystone, CO. John was an accomplished snow skier and water skier. He also was an avid reader and a KU Jayhawk fan. John made friends easily and could carry on conversations with people of all ages on many varied topics. He made everyone he met feel special. He quietly lent a hand whenever needed, and was always willing to take on a leadership role both at work and in his personal life. One of his greatest achievements was earning his Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America, while still in middle school. Another outstanding achievement was facing and overcoming many years of difficult challenges. He was winning at life and successfully working on earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science/Addiction Counselor from Kansas City, Kansas Community College. He was looking forward to a bright future. He played an instrumental role in rehabbing the Oxford House where he lived for the past three years, and was admired by the other residents. A future Oxford House will be dedicated in John's name. He is loved and greatly missed by his family and friends. John was preceded in death by his two grandmothers, Margo Paulsen and Betsy Robertson, and an uncle, John Miller Paulsen. He is survived by his mother, Beth Bahner (Dave); his father, Jim Paulsen (Kim); his sister, Hannah Cunningham (Tom); niece Margo Cunningham; grandfathers, John Q. Paulsen and Henry W. Robertson; an aunt, Jean Paulsen; an uncle, Rob Robertson (Tami); and a cousin, Matt Robertson (Lauren). A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., Tues., May 28 at Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th Street, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oxford House of Kansas City, Missouri, 6908 N. Wayne, Gladstone, MO 64118, to the attention of Lance Whitney. Note in the memo the donation is in memory of John Paulsen.

