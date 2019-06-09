Services Signature Funerals 406D E. Bannister Rd Kansas City , MO 64131 816-214-5174 Resources More Obituaries for John Tyrrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Wright Tyrrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Wright Tyrrell 6-30-86 to 6-6-19 John Wright Tyrrell, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on June 6, 2019 from head trauma following a serious fall. John was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 30, 1986 to Elizabeth ("Libby") Wright Tyrrell and Terry Lee Tyrrell, who survive him in death. John is also survived by his brother, David Tyrrell and his wife Jo, nieces Abigail ("Abby") and Cecilia ("Cece"), his aunt and uncle Sheryl and Gene Miller, and cousins Max Miller, Emily and Alaina Jones. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Estelle Tyrrell and Jim and Stella Wright, and his uncle Logan Wright. John graduated from Blue Valley North High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising and Media and Corporate Communication from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. John's many passions included the outdoors, sports, travel, technology and video gaming. In his youth, the scouting program was instrumental in helping him develop into the man we came to know. John obtained the highest rank in scouting of Eagle Scout with Troop 222, was a Tom-Tom Beater ("green paint") in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation and was an Arrowman in Order of the Arrow. One of the adventures that John enjoyed in scouting was backpacking at Philmont in New Mexico. John attended Kanakuk and was recognized with the I'm Third award which signified putting God and others before self. John has been a member of Village Presbyterian Church since transferring from the Presbyterian Church of Stanley. He was an avid sports fan throughout his life. John's favorite team was the Kansas City Chiefs and attending games at Arrowhead was one of the constants with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching KU basketball and the Royals. John was an excellent skier and enjoyed regular trips to Colorado. His passion for sports and the outdoors met well with Academy Sports in Olathe, where he worked for nearly six years prior to his passing. His loss has come far too soon for this young man who will be dearly missed by all he touched during the short time he had on this earth. John was a passionate person and one trait that best defined his passion was the kindness he always expressed towards others. In his passing, John's election to be an organ donor exemplifies this kindness and will save the lives of others for years to come. The family will hold a visitation at Village Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. also at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. There will be a reception following the service at the church and then burial at Mt. Moriah. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either Village Church Child and Family Development Center c/o Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208(with a memo line "VCCFDC/in memoriam John Tyrrell") or - St. Louis. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis/ways-to-give. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com

