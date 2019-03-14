Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
John Harshaw
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
1954 - 2019
John Yates Harshaw Obituary
John Yates Harshaw John Yates Harshaw, 64, a former 82nd Airborne Paratrooper at Ft. Bragg, NC, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Kansas City, MO. John leaves his wife of 35 years Pam; and 2 sons John and Phillip; brother Jerry (Doris); aunt Mary; niece Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. John's Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 PM Saturday, March 16th with a service at 3 PM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 14, 2019
