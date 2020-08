Johnathan Dale Callison Johnathan Dale Callison, 28, Raytown, MO, died Aug 13, 2020. Visit: 6-8 pm Wed. Aug 19; Funeral 11 am Thurs. Aug 20, Atkinson FH, Harrisonville, MO. Burial Bakers Grove Cem, Lamar, MO. Arr-Atkinson FH,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store