Johnnie Bush Obituary
Johnnie Bush Johnnie Bush of Kansas City, KS passed away June 7, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 Monday, June 17th at St. Patrick's Church, 1086 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, KCK. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick's Church. Johnnie was born in Salem, OH to John and Susan (Tuckor) Bush. He retired from the US Air Force. Johnnie was preceded in death by his siblings; and a son, Michael J. Bush. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Bush; a son, Tim Bush and wife Valarie; grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019
