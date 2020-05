Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnnie Lee Phillips Johnnie Lee Phillips, 89, of Kansas City, MO, died Sun., April 26, 2020. Services were private. Papa Johnnie is survived by 4 children Jan, Kelly, Tina Maria and Jonathan, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

