Johnnieve Christian Whitmore Johnnieve Christian Whitmore, 92, passed away on May 21, 2020 in the comfort of her daughter's home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Johnnieve was born on February 8, 1928 to John and Minnie Hendrick. Married Ray L. Christian in 1949 who passed in 1959. Then married Marshall R. Whitmore in 1960 until his passing in 2007. Johnnieve earned a Bachelors of Science in Home Economics and a Masters in Elementary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She also earned a Masters in Special Education from the University of Kansas-Lawrence. Johnnieve taught three years in Campbell, Missouri; 36 years in Park Hill School District; and 8 years at the ICAN Preschool. She was honored to be Missouri Teacher of the Year in 1984-85. She is survived by: Laura Whitmore Neighbors, Harry Whitmore, Marsha Whitmore, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be at Heartland Church of Christ in Kansas City, Missouri on July 19, 2020 at 2pm. Instead of flowers please make donations to the Heartland Preschool or the El Salvador Missions at Heartland Church of Christ.



