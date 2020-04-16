Kansas City Star Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnny Choate Obituary
Johnny Choate Johnny Choate, 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Choate, who passed away on August 3, 2019, as well as his children Danny and Anita. Visitation will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102. Johhny will be laid to rest next to his wife Betty at Highland Park Cemetery. He is survived by his great-grandaughter Brandi Leon and Jim, who deeply loved him and will miss him dearly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2020
