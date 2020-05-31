Jon Douglas Peterson March 5, 1947 - May 16,2020 Jon Douglas Peterson, 73, died, at home in the Berkeley area of Albany, CA surrounded by his family, on May 16, 2020. Born in Kansas City on March 5, 1947, Jon was a scholar-athlete-artist-writer-physician loved for his great sense of humor and digging deeper into the complexity of the human psyche. He earned a B.A. from the University of Kansas, an M.D. from the University of Kansas Medical School, and later an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from San Francisco State University. Jon was a varsity athlete his sophomore year at Shawnee Mission North High School in basketball, football, and track. An emergency surgery ended his high school athletic career. His years of recovery gave him ample time for introspection. Always sensitive to suffering and injustice, as a high schooler, Jon served people in need in Kansas City. Before Medical School Jon volunteered in medical clinics in Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In the middle of Med School, Jon took a one-year break, moving to Washington state where he devoted himself to writing which evolved into a lifelong passion. He also wrote songs and played the guitar. He moved back to Kansas City and finished Med School and earned his M.D. Then he moved to San Francisco to begin his psychiatry residency in group therapy. One Thanksgiving Jon's family in Kansas City watched the movie GANDHI. Immediately both Jon and his nephew David Hyde wanted to go to India! One month later they backpacked around the world starting in India. Following that adventure the two of them explored the ruins and mystery of Machu Pichu which inspired Jon to write his novel, SEARCHING THE ANDES FOR ALBERT SCHWEITZER. He got a stellar review from Michael Krasny, KQED Forum, San Francisco: "A thoughtful, cerebral, and important first novel by a psychiatrist blessed with a writer's sensibility, deep emotions, and a caring soul. Jon Peterson takes you on a journey and exploration into the mind and heart that will stay with you like an Attic shape on a Grecian urn. Read him!" After Jon's residency in psychiatry, he stayed in California and set up his practice in the East Bay, where he was a psychiatrist for over 40 years. He believed in and practiced being an empathetic listener more than a psychiatrist dispensing pharmaceuticals. As a single man he adopted two children--Crystal and Philip--and coached their soccer teams for many years. He was an avid follower of their basketball teams, and at one game his son Philip made a basket at midcourt that was caught on video and went viral to national television! In 2005, after 9 years of single parenting, Jon married Hertha Sweet Wong, mother of two adopted daughters, Sita and Xian, and they moved to Albany, CA where they blended their two families. Throughout Jon's life he was active in social justice causes, traveling twice to Palestine with his wife Hertha to meet with human rights activists and hear the stories of Palestinian people from their own lips. He wrote a screen play based on these experiences. Later travels for Jon included taking his whole family to Europe. Jon had a deep fount of creativity. As a child, he spent long hours playing alone, transforming small plastic soldiers into athletes by changing and taping appendages for strategic motions. He created a multitude of characters engaging them in elaborate stories. He sculpted bronze dancers two feet high which he gave to his sister --- now her cherished masterpiece! For his parents 50th wedding anniversary he created life size busts of the two of them for their present. Jon's creativity was a constant his whole life. He created sculptures and paintings; he designed staircases and decks; and he wrote novels and screenplays. For several years, he taught the Great Books seminars at St. Mary's College, savoring his time talking about the big questions in life with students and professors. Jon is survived by his wife, Hertha Sweet Wong; his children, Philip Peterson and Crystal Peterson; his step-daughters, Sita Wong and Xian Wong; his grandson, Ayden Peterson; his 100-year-old mother, Jean Dooley Peterson; sister Ann Hyde; and nephew David Hyde, wife Ingrid and children Kristina and Tyler; and nephew Peter Hyde and son Trey. If you wish to honor Jon's memory, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A celebration of Jon's life will be held after the pandemic has passed.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.