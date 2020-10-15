Jon Robert Geier
June 3, 1965 - October 10, 2020
Independence, Missouri - JON ROBERT GEIER
Jon Robert Geier, of Independence, MO, a servant of Christ, a husband, dad, Poppy, son, brother, and friend to all entered into Heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Jon was 55. Jon entered this world on June 3, 1965 in Madison, WI, the son of Wendell (Spike) Keith Geier and Sharon Ruth (Davies) Geier-Leikness. He moved to Independence in the summer of 1976. In 1977, Jon was baptized into the body of Christ. As a child, Jon enjoyed all outdoor sports. Jon thrived on the wrestling mat and made it to the Missouri State Championship two years in a row in High School. Jon graduated from Truman High School in 1983. While he was a sophomore in high school, Jon met Carrie (Hedrick) and Jon was hooked, line and sinker, to Carrie from that day on. Jon married his Sweetpea, Carrie, on Valentine's Day, 1987. Jon and Carrie planted roots in Independence and started a family. In 1990, Jon and Carrie welcomed their first son Noah into the world. Four years later, in 1994, Curtis was born. Jon provided for his family by learning the trade of automotive refinisher. Jon was known around the Kansas City Metropolitan Area for his "perfectionist" mentality and skill in automotive refinishing. Jon loved what he did and worked in this trade for 30 years, until the day of his passing. In 2013, Jon's life changed forever when he became a Poppy with the birth of his first grandson, Jaxon, and was followed by Sawyer (2015) and Cooper (2018). Jon was stuck to his grandsons. He loved spending every minute he could with Jack Jack Spaddlywhack, Pumpkin Butt, and Trooper Cooper. Jon's favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, photography, and barbequing in the backyard. Jon was immensely proud of "Hickory Hollow" his backyard oasis, where he loved to cook and entertain. Jon will be missed by his wife Carrie Geier; son and daughter in love, Noah and Courtney Geier (2013); son and daughter in love, Curtis and Sadi Geier (2020); grandsons, Jaxon, Sawyer, and Cooper Geier; mother and stepfather, Paul and Sharon Leikness; six brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm at the Yellow Rock Barn; 8307 Westridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64138. Followed by a Happy, Happy, Happy Birthday Celebration where dinner will be provided to everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jon's honor to the Dream Factory of Kansas City c/o Donations; PO Box 26185, Overland Park, KS 66225. www.kcdream.org/donate
(Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900)