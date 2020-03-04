|
Jonah Wright Life began on April 21, 1932 in Cleveland, Arkansas. He was the last Son (number 18) born to the late Russell Lee and Adelia Davis Wright. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served during the Korean War. After serving his country, he moved to Detroit, Michigan in search of a better job. While there, he completed Barber school in 1968. After working a while in Detroit, he had the opportunity to move to Atchison, Kansas and run his own barbershop. When long hair on men became the style, Men were not getting haircuts on a regular basis so he sought an additional job in Kansas City as a security officer at General Hospital and cut hair on the weekend. In 1976, Jonah successfully opened, owned and operated Wright's Barber and Beauty Shop until it closed in 1996. But it was at General Hospital, that he met the love of his life, Alice. They married on Valentine's Day in 1970. They were married for 47 years. Over the years, Jonah was involved with his love of music and recording. He called himself the CEO of The Dixie Hummingbirds Fan Club of KCMO. He made tapes and recordings for all of his friends and family. Jonah died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 and is preceded in death by his wife Alice, his siblings and a grandson. Jonah is survived by his step daughter Miriam (Calvin) Kansas City, Grandchildren Cynthia Way (Robert) Kansas City, Alicia Phillips (Bryan) Minnetonka, MN and Julian Young, Kansas City, A God daughter Carla Walker, Kansas City. Jonah had nine great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, great nieces, cousins and friends. A memorial mass will take place Saturday, March 7 at 11am at Sanctuary of Hope in Kansas City, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020