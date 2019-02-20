|
Jonathan Carl "Jon" Herdina 9/7/84 2/10/19 Jon passed away Sunday Feb. 10, 2019. Jon had a passion for many things, his favorite thing to do was be around his girls and family. Family was very important to Jon. Preceded in death by his Grandparents Ross and Ruth Wright, Dad Dan Borowick Survived by, Mother Vicky Borowick (Mark) Father Carl Herdina (Debbie) Two Daughters Kayle and Morgan Herdina Brothers, Kevin Herdina, Jason Butts, Sisters Carla Herdina (Tim) Tami Proctor (Chris) Chris Bawden (Wayne) Cousins who were like Brothers and Sisters Nieces and Nephews Aunts and Uncles Celebration of Life will be February 25th, 2019 from 6:30/8:30pm at White Church Christian Church in Kansas City Kansas
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019