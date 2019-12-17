|
JoNell "Jody" Abbott Funeral services for JoNell (Jody) Abbott, 84, of Overland Park, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Wesley Covenant Chapel of the Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS). Burial will follow at the Shawnee Memorial Gardens in Shawnee, KS. She died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO, after a valiant battle with several forms of cancer. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church (Wesley Covenant Chapel). The family suggests memorials in her name to the Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For Jody's full obituary go to warrenmcelwain.com. Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019