Joni Lynn BurroughsMay 25, 1964 - September 20, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Joni Lynn Burroughs, our loving wife and mother, died unexpectedly on September 20, 2020, at her home. Joni was born on May 25, 1964, to Fred and Audrey Myrick in Kansas City. Joni graduated from Shawnee Mission East high school and attended Kansas University. For the past 14 years, Joni worked passionately at becoming a successful Realtor with ReeceNichols.Heaven has become an even more beautiful place with Joni's passing. Joni loved life, music, and travel. She treasured her friendships dearly. Most of all Joni loved and adored her family. Her three children Bryson, Baleigh, Brogan and her beloved dog, Ziggy, were the joy of her being. I, as her husband Dan, was the luckiest man on earth, having been blessed to be a part of her life for the past 36 years.In addition to her husband and children, Joni is survived by her sister, Diane Wiard, husband Bill, two nephews Will and Brett, and her niece, Alyssa. Joni cherished her relationship with her sister. Even though they lived miles apart, they were always connected by a love that made them inseparable.Joni, your presence will be missed but your memory will remain with us forever.I would like to thank all of our family and friends for their support and prayers during this difficult time. You all are the best. Joni is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Steve. A funeral mass will be held at Curé of Ars Catholic Church on Saturday, October 17 at 10am to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joni's name to the Catholic Education Foundation Kansas, 12615 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109.