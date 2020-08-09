Jordan D. Brunk Jordan D. Brunk, age 24 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away in the presence of his loving family on July 29, 2020 at 7:25 PM due to a reoccurring GBM brain tumor. Jordan was born on September 16, 1995 in Kansas City, Missouri to Jeff and Debbie Brunk. He graduated from Olathe East High School in 2014 and went on to JCCC and Kansas State University studying construction management and science. He was a AKKA black belt. He was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church and Church of the Resurrection OP. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and Order of the Arrow. Jordan is survived by his parents and sister: Rachel Boley. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to pediatric brain tumor research dottodotrun.org
; Jordan was their 2016 Pegasus award recipient. Live stream the celebration August 10 2pm at cor.org/overlandpark/memorialsonline