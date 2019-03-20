Jordan Honig In the confusing aftermath of 9/11, Jordan scoured his neighborhood until he found a grocery store owned by a Middle Eastern family. He did not know the owners. But protecting them felt like the right thing to do. Jordan Saul Honig, born 1/19/51 in Newark, NJ, was a man of principle. He came of age during the tumultuous 1960's and believed in the precept of love, not war. Growing up, his playgrounds were the bookstores and art museums of NYC. After high school, he moved to San Francisco, earned degrees in art and engineering, commandeered an artist's collective (Project Artaud), and took greatest pride in building his family of three strong and amazing daughters. Moves took him to Ft. Collins and Denver, CO, finally settling into Kansas City, MO. Those who knew Jordan will remember him as an artistic and talented man who excelled in woodworking, cooking, and entertaining. People were drawn to him for his gifted storytelling, and visitors revelled in his home filled with treasures created by friends or purchased from flea market stalls. The tragedy began ten years ago with early onset Alzheimer's. We lost Jordan in bits and pieces until February 24, when the remainder of his life slipped away. Jordan will be missed by his wife, Marty Honig, daughters Peregrine Honig (Mike Dillon) and Manya Raoufi (Idris), and grandchildren Juniper and Ordune Raoufi, all of KC; daughter Esther Rose Honig (Chase Williams) of Ft Collins, CO; sister Rudina Richter (David) and brother Benson Honig (Dena); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Countless friends, because Jordan never met a stranger. Open vigil in Jordan's workshop March 24, 10am-3pm at 1110 West 24th St, Kansas City, MO 64108. Memorial service will be held 4pm-7pm at 1750 Belleview Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019