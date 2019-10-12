|
Jordan Stephen Pyle On October 9th, 2019, Jordan Stephen Pyle passed away and left our world. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a Special Agent in the F.B.I., detailing anti-terrorism, a once Private Military Contractor for BlackWater, and a loving son to his Father, Mark S. Pyle, and his Mother, Janice E. Pyle and grandson to Meg Billings. He was a loyal Brother to Travis J. Pyle. He was loved by many of his close extended family who believed in him and respected him and he loved them fiercely in return. Jordan was a warrior, a true warrior. He served his country in the stoic sense of duty to do whatever was in his power to defend America. His military and combat relationships were the apex of importance in his life. He held loyalty, family, honor, and valor in the highest order. He was a good man. A man who wanted more than anything else for his family to be happy and for people to be good to each other. He will be missed extraordinarily. Jordan will be honored on Family grounds in an outdoor service on October 13, 2 PM. Family & friends are invited to join us at 13717 Proctor Drive, Kearney, Mo. If you would like to share an experience, please do. May he find the peace he deserves and be remembered by all with a happy heart. We all Love you Jordan. Rest well in peace.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 12, 2019