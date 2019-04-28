Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Jordon Piper

Jordon Piper Obituary
Jordon Piper Jordon Edward Piper, 20, Kansas City, MO passed away April 23, 2019. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1st, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Jordon was born January 6, 1999 in Kansas City to Dawna D. Piper. He loved playing basketball. Jordon was really funny and enjoyed joking around with people, a class clown. Jordon was very close to his mother and brother, Kody. He was an extremely kind person to all whom he met. Jordon was preceded in death by his uncle, Joe Adams. Survivors include his mother, Dawna D. Piper; brother, Kody Piper; grandmother, Peggy Sanders; his uncle, Carl Adams; aunts Karen Adams, Shelly Adams, and Tammy Adams; and cousins, Cassidy, Katie, Joe, Jake, Jeff, Jennifer, Justin, Jessica, and Jailyn. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
