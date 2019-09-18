|
|
Jose "Joe" Alfonso Navarro Joe Navarro, 84, passed away Sept. 13, 2019 at Villa St. Joseph. He was born August 12, 1935 to Catherine Murphy Navarro and Alfonso A. Navarro. He grew up in Overland Park, KS and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and a graduate of DeLaSalle Military Academy and Donnelly College. Joe retired from General Motors and was a Kansas City business owner. He was an avid firearms enthusiast, race fan, and member of the MO Valley Arms Collectors Assoc. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Mary E. "Nena" Navarro and JoAnn Cloninger; daughter, Jennifer Clifton; nephew, Craig Cloninger; niece, Krina Snider; 2 and nephews; a great great niece and many friends. Visitation on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 6:00-8:00 pm at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS. Funeral on Friday, Sept. 20th at 11:00 am at the chapel. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019