Jose C. Denham Jose Carlos Denham, 54, of Kingsville, Missouri passed away July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 7th at Brick's Pub and Grub in Lee's Summit family only from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 4:00p.m. on for friends and patrons. Jose was born in Independence, MO on June 28, 1965, son of Daniel and Maria Denham. He married Cyndi Denham on October 8, 1999. He was a master carpenter, master tile installer and beloved part owner of Brick's Pub and Grub in Lee's Summit, MO. Jose loved life and lived it unconditionally with love and smiles for anyone that crossed his path. He will be missed but leaves a legacy of kindness and godliness next to none. He is survived by wife, Cyndi; daughter, Shelbi Slater; son, Joseph Denham; mother, Maria Denham; siblings, Daniel Denham (Julie), Mark Denham (Elaine), Rebecca Renzi, Samuel Denham (Catherine), Sarah Moore (Mike), Michael Denham (Angela) and Gabriel Denham (Cynthia); and many loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as friends that to Joe were family. He was preceded in death by father, Daniel W. Denham; and mother-in-law, Sharon A. Bolds. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in Kansas City Star on July 5, 2019