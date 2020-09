Jose L. Zamora

August 25, 2020

Kansas City', Kansas - Jose L. Zamora, 56, passed away on August 25, 2020. Jose was born in Mexico City from the parents of Manuel and Lourdes Zamora. He is survived by his son Luis M. Zamora Guerrero and wife Diane M. Guerrero. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial dontions be made to Mental Health America of the Heartland 739 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101.





