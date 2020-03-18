|
Jose Lopez Sr. Jose Guadalupe Lopez, Sr., 89 of KCMO, passed away Sun, March 15, 2020 at KU Medical Center. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart/Guadalupe Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Jose was born on Dec. 16, 1930 in La Calera, GTO, Mexico to Faustino and Carmen (Vasquez) Lopez. He was a retired welder at Gresham & Co, a parishioner of Sacred Heart/Guadalupe Parish, and loved music and dancing. Jose was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira Lopez Silva, and is survived by six sons, four daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020