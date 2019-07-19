|
Jose Miquel Lopez Jose Miquel Lopez, 64, of Kansas City, passed away on July 8 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born on July 14, 1954. Son of Antonio Lopez and Angela Estrada. He is survived by his children Stephanie Lopez, Mark (Danielle) Lopez, Paul (Amber) Lopez, Adam Lopez and fiancé Shannon Labesky, Jamie (Chris) Slocum. His Brother Frank (Ophelia) Lopez, Sisters Maria (Adolph) Morales, Angelita Lopez, Juanita Lopez-Occhipinto. As well as a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, And the many friends he has acquired over the years. Joe is predeceased by parents Antonio Lopez, Angela Estrada and sister Anna Marie Detrick. A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at United Methodist 933 Argentine Blvd. Kansas City, Kansas. Our gratitude to Pastor Gary for his kindness and support.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 19, 2019