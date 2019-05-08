|
Jose V. Guerrero Jose V. Guerrero, 82, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away at Providence Medical Center on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Jose was born June 15, 1936 in Donna, TX to Juan Guerrero and Delfina Cardenas. Jose moved to Kansas City, KS in 1966. He was a truck driver for De Monte for 40 years before retiring. He was a hard worker and well lover by his family, friends, and community. He enjoyed football and most of all, the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Juana Guerrero; and his 6 children, Jose Lilian) Guerrero, Carlos (Aida) Guerrero, Lionel (Lisa) Guerrero, Maria Isabel Guerrero, Hector Guerrero, and John Guerrero; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Maple Hill Funeral Home in Kansas City, KS on Friday, May 10 at 10AM, with a visitation starting 9AM. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019