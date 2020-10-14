1/
October 10, 2020
Raytown, Missouri - Joseph Alpough, 91, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away October 10, 2020. Born in 1928, in LeBau, Louisiana, he is the son of the late Issac and Blanche Alpough. He was one of seven siblings. Of the siblings, he is survived by his brother Peter Alpough.
He served in the United States Army beginning in 1953 and ultimately achieved the rank of Corporal. After his honorable discharge, he was employed at Kap-Pel Fabrics. He maintained a career there for forty eight years until he entered retirement.
Joseph was a faithful member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Joseph was passionate about serving in his church as well as his community. He took pride in feeding the homeless. He also participated in other functions that would help those less fortunate.
Joseph never knew a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met.
Joseph was married to Katharine Alpough, who survives. He is survived by their five children Gerald Alpough, Michael Alpough (Tracey), Kenneth Alpough (Kathy), Deborah Darby, and Ronald Alpough (Janice). Joseph was blessed with one granddaughter from the marriage of Kenneth and Kathy, Alexandra Wilson (Ramond), who survives. From the union of Ronald and Janice, Tiffany Everidge and Timothy Everidge, became his grandchildren and Riana Everidge and Cyrus Words became his great-grandchildren, all of whom survive. Joseph is also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
For more information, visit www.MtMoriah.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
