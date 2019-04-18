Joseph "Joe" Anthony Blando 1953-2019 Joe Blando, 65, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019 peacefullyat home surrounded by family. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the Rosary at Noon onSaturday April 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Luke's Hospice. Joe was born on July 13, 1953 to Mother, Elma, and Father, Manuel Blando, of Kansas City, MO. After completing high school at Rockhurst, he attended the University of Missouri (MU) where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Sciences. He began his career in construction sales in 1982 with Alwards, followed by 26 years of service to Goedecke Construction. Throughout his 26 years with Goedecke, Joe built a very successful book of business due to his work ethic, integrity and his ability to connect with others and form relationships, both professionally and personally. To say Joe had many interests would be a great understatement. He loved being outdoors, whether it was in the backyard working on the yard with his wife Linda, smoking meat in "Joe's Smoke Shack", on the lake fishing with his son, Anthony, or at a campsite, relaxing with friends.He enjoyed traveling with his wife Linda, and they had many wonderful trips to tropical destinationsaround the world. When he was forced to be indoors during the winter months,he could be found in his basement working in his self-built woodshop (or at Ameristar in front of a video poker machine, occasionally yelling "JACKPOT!"). Joe was an incredibly talented woodworker and his legend will live on through the masterpieces he created in that basement woodshop. Joe delighted in his grandchildren, Addison and Quintin,whom he traveled to see in California any chance he could get. He also made countless memories camping in Clinton, MO with his daughter Melanie, her husband Jim, and countless other friends that were so dear to his heart. Joe had a very special relationship with his sister, Carey and never missed an opportunity to tease her or let her know she had food on her face. Often, Joe showed his affection and love for those closest to him through humor. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Elma and Manuel. He is survived by his wife Linda Blando (Spencer), his sister Carey Wawrzyniak, brother in-law RogerWawrzyniak. He shares two children with Marti Nourse (Blando), Anthony Blando and Melanie (Blando) Woolen;son-in-law Jim Woolen, two grandchildren, Addison and Quintin Woolen,step-son Christopher Spencer, and the many more he considered close friends. Condolence may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



