Joseph Anthony "Tony" Grzech Tony Grzech, age 75, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Memory Care unit of Redwood of Raymore after a long illness. No formal memorial or service will be held. Those who loved him will always cherish his memory in their hearts and souls. Tony was born to Florence Ann and Joseph Anthony Grzech, Sr. Both preceded him in death. Tony leaves his two younger siblings: Sonja and Gregory. He deeply loved his many family members, his friends, and co-workers. He enjoyed jokes, art, music, photography, stamps, crosswords, and local history. Tony served in the Air Force from March 1962 until January 1966 and was trained as a radio repairman. After a few years with Western Electric, he spent over forty years of his live in the telecommunications field. He worked several different positions as a telephone technician with Michigan Bell, Southwestern Bell, and AT&T. In October 1985, Tony established his own telephone business, named it "TEL-ASSIST-EM" and was successfully self-employed until he retired. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



