Joseph Arnold "Joe" Kirby Joseph Arnold "Joe" Kirby, 66, of Reading, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Honoring his request cremation is planned. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019