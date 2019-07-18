|
Joseph Babiuch Joseph Babiuch, 65, of Independence, MO, passed away July 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at River Blvd Baptist Church 3212 N. River Blvd, Independence, MO 64050 Joseph was born March 1, 1954 in Kansas City, MO to Johnny G & Claire I. (Kaszuba) Babiuch. He married Deborah Holst on June 18, 1977. Joseph was a line worker for General Motors and retired after 33 years of service. He was a member of Local 31. Joseph liked to bowl and loved his swimming pool and his puppies. He helped his family any way he could. Joseph loved spoiling his grandchildren. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents. Joseph is survived by his wife Deborah of the home; children: daughter: Hether Manley (Steve) of Blue Springs, MO, son: Jason Babiuch (Jennifer) of Odessa, MO; 5 grandchildren: Zack, Chyenne, Angela, Mason and Joszua. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Kansas City Star on July 18, 2019