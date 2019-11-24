|
Joseph Blaine Crouthers Joseph Blaine Crouthers was born on January 30, 1933 in Climax Springs, MO, deep within the Ozarks. Being born during the Great Depression to an impoverished family shaped Joe's character as he spent his life working hard and succeeding in all he did. He married his Paseo High School sweetheart Shirley June Landes, graduating in 1951. They had three children, Catherine Jo, Cameron Joseph and Caroline June. His natural athletic abilities served him well. He got a scholarship and played football his freshman year at Mizzou. He then got a full-ride scholarship to William Jewell College, Liberty, MO. At Jewell, he excelled at both football and basketball. Joe obtained a Bachelors, and later, two Masters Degrees. He began his career at North Kansas City High School as a Teacher/Football and Wrestling Coach. During the 1950/60s, Joe began a high school wrestling program in in the greater Kansas City area. It was the seeds of the now successful wrestling programs across our state. High school wrestling was his passion, on that he was proud of until the day he died. In the 70s, he owned the Flying Goose restaurant by the stadiums, and Country Kennels Dog Boarding & Grooming, run by his daughter Caroline. Joe also became a successful and proud salesman at Holliday Sand & Gravel, until he retired at age 70. Joe really made his mark on the high school wrestling world because they named a North Kansas City High wrestling tournament after him, the Joe Crouthers Wrestling Invitational. It is held every January in honor of his contributions to the high school wrestling world. Joe was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame located in Stillwater, OK. Joe Crouthers was life-long resident of Kansas City. He was a Chiefs and Royals fan, a consummate napper and a generally good guy. His three main loves were his Family, his Friends and Sports, in that order. He was the leader and pillar of our family, a job he took seriously. Our daddy was ALWAYS there for us, everyday of our lives. Joe had countless buddies or more accurately, partners in crime. Whenever Joe was around, mischief and hilarity ensued. He and his lifelong friend, Dr. Gary Taney (Pam) share many, special memories. And, his numerous golfing buddies at the Blue Springs Country Club were beloved friends, always in competition at the golf course. He loved golf and has the unique distinction of getting three holes in one. He was an avid snow skier, a passion he shared with and passed on to his granddaughters Christina and Keleigh. Joe spent the last three years of his life at his beloved Horseshoe Pit, in Montrose, MO. He bought this home and lakefront view with plans to spend his last days in this beautiful place. He witnessed numerous glorious sunrises, sunsets and exceptional wildlife and nature. Lots of days out fishing on the water with his friends and family. His daughter, Caroline, was his caregiver, during these final years giving him many happy, and cared-for days of love and enjoyment. These were his wishes to be in his home and near the water that he so dearly enjoyed. Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his doting daughters on October 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers we ask that you go spend time with a friend and reminisce about Joe and his crazy antics. Or better yet, go mentor a young boy or teen in need of guidance as Joe did for so many. Joe is proceeded in death by his son Cam Crouthers (1979); his parents Bill & Lula Crouthers, two brothers David and Billy Crouthers. Left with countless happy and colorful memories are his two daughters, Cathy Crouthers (Fort Worth, TX) and Caroline Crouthers-Case (Brian) Montrose, MO. His brothers Dean (Lourdes) and Jerry (Marty) Crouthers. He relished his role as "Grandpa Joe" to two beloved granddaughters, Christina Jo Crawford (Adam) of Westlake, TX and Keleigh Crouthers of Kansas City, MO. Three great-grandsons Cameron, Joel and Jonah Crawford from Westlake, TX. He was a Favorite Uncle Joe to Donna (Kevin), Julie and Tim. And Jodi, Missy, Keenan (Sara) and Karen & Betty. And, of course, many pets over the years. He has left a gaping hole in our family and we miss him dearly! He lives deep within each one of our hearts! His spirit will always be around us. We take great solace in the reunion on October 18, that took place between Joe and his beloved son Cam! What a homecoming that was! A Celebration of his Life will be held at Black on Burlington, North Kansas City on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00-4:00, service at 2:00. A celebration it will be indeed. This man's life was nothing short of extraordinary and the party to honor his legacy will be no different. . We will have an emcee, and an open mic format, along with a private area for others who would like to share memories in a more private format. Everyone has their own funny, touching or inspirational "Joe story" to tell. We would love to hear them all. Please come share in our joy of our Daddy's life! A LIFE WELL LIVED!
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019