Joseph Boring Joseph (Joe) Stephen Boring, age 59, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 from lung cancer. He was a 1979 graduate of Bishop Miege High School where he excelled in football and golf. He attended KU on an Evans Scholarship but ultimately graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor's degree in Automotive Technology. He spent 31 years as an Auto insurance Claims professional in Colorado and Kansas. He is survived by his mother Mary Ann, his wife Marty, his son Jeff (Jodi), his daughter Becca (Chris), his four grandchildren David, Katie, Ethan and Carson, his brother Mike (Debbie) his sister Stephanie (Huw) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Those greeting him in heaven are his grandparents, his in-laws and his father, Bob. A private family entombment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Shawnee Mission, KS. 66205 or KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145 in Joe's memory. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020