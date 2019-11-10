|
Joseph (Joe) Brett Wichman Joseph (Joe) Brett Wichman, 41, passed away on November 6, 2019. Joe is survived by his parents, Jim and Janie Seymour, Dennis and Marilyn Wichman and his brother Jeff Wichman. Visitation services will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home on November 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send money to North Kansas City Baseball PO Box 34727 North Kansas City, MO 64116. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019