|
|
Joseph C. Bost Joseph Charles Bost, age 18, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A Visitation Service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton, Missouri 64012. A Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Sabina Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019