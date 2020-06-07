Joseph C. Taschler Jr. Joseph C. Taschler, Jr., 77, of Shawnee, passed peacefully June 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House after suffering a series of strokes. He leaves behind a cadre of family, friends and business associates across the United States. Known as "Big Joe," he never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. He was born on Aug. 15, 1942 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Joseph Sr. and Ruth Taschler. He graduated from St. Louis University and eventually moved to Shawnee, and joined a family business, Taschler and Associates, which he helped build into a thriving accounting and tax preparation firm that served clients across the Kansas City metro area for decades. Many of his clients became lifelong friends. The firm became part of Novak Birks P.C. upon his retirement several years ago. Joe was a devout Catholic and strong advocate of Jesuit education. He is survived by a son, Joseph C. III, and daughter, Mary Christine (Jeff Haag) Hegg, 4 grandchildren, Caroline and Catherine Hegg, Joseph "Charlie" IV and Jack Taschler; and two sisters, Patricia Rhoads and Mary Ann Rayfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; and his daughter-in-law Karen Pinter Taschler. He also has a long list of cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. His family and friends can say without hesitation that the world is a better place because Joe lived in it. Memorials to the emergency scholarship funds at Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO, 64114, or St. Teresa's Academy, 5600 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64113, appreciated. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.