Joseph Carr
Joseph G. Carr Joseph G. Carr, 79, of Wahoo, NE, entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family in Wahoo, NE. Funeral Service, Thurs. (7/30/2020) 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W 8th St., Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Wed. (7/29/2020) 5-8 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family. Service will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Svoboda Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE 68066
(402) 443-3624
