Joseph Dean Cary Joseph Dean Cary, aged 85, died at Brandon Woods nursing home in Lawrence, Kansas on September 3, 2019. Interment services for Joseph Dean Cary, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Missouri Military Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri with full military honors. Joe was born in Norborne, Missouri on August 17, 1934. He lived in Long Beach, California briefly during World War II and returned to the Kansas City area in 1948. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, Missouri in 1952. Joe served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957 and continued in the Army reserves until 1962. He retired from the US Postal Service in 1989 and again from the Blue Springs School District in 2001. Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Cary. She resides at Brandon Woods. He is also survived by his children: Julie Sippio (husband Jim) of Loveland, Colorado; Dan Cary (wife Susan) of Lawrence, Kansas and Tammy Rife (husband Dale) of Blue Springs, Missouri. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and his sister Betty Brownfield of Sedalia, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13 th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com .
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019