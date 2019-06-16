Home

Joseph Charles Bennett

Joseph Charles Bennett Obituary
Joseph Charles Bennett Joseph (Joe) Charles Bennett, 73, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. Joe was a long-time resident of Overland Park, Harrisonville, and a member of The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Nan; his son Chris, his wife Stacy and their sons Bryce and Connor; his daughter Kathy, her husband Mark and their daughter Quinn; his daughter Jeannie, her children Jessica and Martin, and their siblings Kaysia, Logann, and Andrew; his many friends, and Charlie the dog. A celebration of life will be June 22 at 1 pm at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
