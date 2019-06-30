Joseph Charles Circello 3-27-18 to 6-27-19 Joseph ("Joe") Circello, 101, of Kansas City, MO, died on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Services will be held on Monday July 1, 2019. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and funeral at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Joseph Charles Circello was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 27, 1918, the oldest son of "Peanut" Charlie and Lucy (Polito) Circello. His family operated Peanut Charlie Wholesale & Retail Peanuts, Grocery Store, and Tavern in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from Saint Joseph's High School in Rock Island and was a World War II veteran serving in The United States Army Air Forces as a First Lieutenant, bombardier and navigator. He started out building houses before he went out on his own. He learned drafting skills while serving in the military. "Circello & Sons" became a successful contracting business and he was able to work with his lifelong friends who were paint contractors, plumbers and electricians. He was always a hard worker and was still doing construction in his 80's before he retired. He was a member of the Kansas City Chapter of UNICO, the largest-Italian American service organization in the United States. He served as president and assisted his chapter with weekly Bingo in the Northland and the annual golf tournament fundraisers. He enjoyed his monthly meetings with his friends in UNICO. He was also a Shriner. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He loved his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. He made them breakfast in the morning when they were at his house. He taught them how to swim in his pool and he made wooden toys for them to play with. He also loved to nap with his babies. As he got older, his great-grandchildren were very special to him and made him smile. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Frank Circello and Augustine Circello; sisters Frances Perry and Rosalie Posateri. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Vivian ("Bobbi") Circello; sister Antoinette Francesckina of Moline, Illinois; his children, JoAnne (Jack) Godfrey; Nancy Oliphant (Jamey Rogers); Stephen (Mary Beth) Circello; Lucia (Michael) Bryant; Rosalie (Jim) Wagner, and Carl Circello. Grandchildren: Regina Godfrey; J. D. Godfrey; Jason Santy; Kristin Drolet; Charlie Circello; Amy (Ryan) Peters; Jodie (Ashley) Wagner; James (Alaina) Wagner; Jonathan (Laura) Wagner; Jennifer Wagner. Great grand-children: Della Godfrey Langdon; Claudia Ellis; Calogero Thomas; Yassie, Demi and Gaelan Wagner; Wolfgang Drolet; Ellie Peters; Elizabeth Wagner and Lexi Circello. He is also survived by "Peanut" their cat. Rest in peace Dad, we love you and will miss you. Condolences can be offered at Floral Hills Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019