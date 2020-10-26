Joseph D. Peltier
August 9, 1939 - October 17, 2020
Chicago, Illinois - Joseph D. Peltier, age 81, of Louisiana, previously of Kansas City, MO, died on October 17, 2020 in Chicago, IL, where he lived for the past four years with his wife and daughter.
He is survived by his wife Margie; daughter Michelle; son Keith; brothers Cleo, Hugh, Glen; sister Birdie; grandchildren Gary, Nancy, Kaylen, Kelli; great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Joseph was born August 9, 1939 he served in the military and worked at the Post Office for over 50 years.
Funeral Mass Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610. Attendance is restricted but can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=E6MecPpjHyI&app=desktop
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph's honor may be made to Holy Name Cathedral Liturgy Department.