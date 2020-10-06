1/1
Joseph D. Vigliaturo
1929 - 2020
Joseph D. Vigliaturo
April 20, 1929 - October 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Joseph Dominic Vigliaturo, 91, our one-of-a-kind husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Antonia Vigliaturo; brothers, Jim Vigliaturo (Leona), Tony Vigliaturo, Sam Vigliaturo (Kay); sisters, Angie Bohanon (Burt), Lee Parrish (Bill), Rose Guastello, and Congetta Distefano.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Betty Jean Vigliaturo; sons, Frank Joseph Vigliaturo, Joseph Carmen Vigliaturo; daughter and son-in-law, Antionette Manzo-Sherrow (John); four grandchildren, Tisha Vigliaturo, Maria Tabor (Michael), Elizabeth Mitchell (Michael), Mathew Joseph "JoJo" Manzo Jr.; brother, Carmen Vigliaturo (Virginia); brother-in-law, Carmello "Cheebay" Guastello; sister in-law, Hella Lindsay; gumadi, Margaret Sue Malaponte; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
October 5, 2020
Betty to you and your family so sorry to hear about Joe. He was one of a kind for sure!! He always had a smile on his face and nice to talk to thru the years of seeing him at Dillards to pick you up as well as walk you to the door. May God watch over you and your family during this time. God bless you and take care❤❤❤
Lucas koontz
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Vigliaturo Family. Joe was a wonderful man and a great friend to my parents. He always had a smile on his face and was a real gentleman. R.I.P. Joe and Gods Speed.
Michael & Roxanne LaCapra
Friend
October 5, 2020
May the family find comfort in knowing he will R.I.P. with the Angels.

Condolences & May God Bless,

Madelyn Larson
Friend
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful gentleman and a brother in UNICO. We will miss you old friend.
Jim & Joyce Murray
Friend
