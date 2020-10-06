Joseph D. Vigliaturo
April 20, 1929 - October 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Joseph Dominic Vigliaturo, 91, our one-of-a-kind husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Antonia Vigliaturo; brothers, Jim Vigliaturo (Leona), Tony Vigliaturo, Sam Vigliaturo (Kay); sisters, Angie Bohanon (Burt), Lee Parrish (Bill), Rose Guastello, and Congetta Distefano.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Betty Jean Vigliaturo; sons, Frank Joseph Vigliaturo, Joseph Carmen Vigliaturo; daughter and son-in-law, Antionette Manzo-Sherrow (John); four grandchildren, Tisha Vigliaturo, Maria Tabor (Michael), Elizabeth Mitchell (Michael), Mathew Joseph "JoJo" Manzo Jr.; brother, Carmen Vigliaturo (Virginia); brother-in-law, Carmello "Cheebay" Guastello; sister in-law, Hella Lindsay; gumadi, Margaret Sue Malaponte; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com