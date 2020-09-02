Joseph D. Witherow, Jr. Joseph D. Witherow, Jr., 77, Kansas City, MO, passed away August 31, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, KCMO. The funeral Mass will be Friday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m., also at St. Charles Borromeo, with graveside services following at Resurrection Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Complete obituary at passantinobros.com