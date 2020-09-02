1/1
Joseph D. Witherow Jr.
1943 - 2020
Joseph D. Witherow, Jr. Joseph D. Witherow, Jr., 77, Kansas City, MO, passed away August 31, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, KCMO. The funeral Mass will be Friday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m., also at St. Charles Borromeo, with graveside services following at Resurrection Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Complete obituary at passantinobros.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Rosary
04:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
SEP
3
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mr. Witherow was a great teacher. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Gena Mortallaro
Student
September 1, 2020
One of a kind, memorable, amazing teacher! Will never forget him, so fortunate to have had him! Prayers of comfort to his big and wonderful family!
Jenn Stanley Sutton
Student
September 1, 2020
I am so very sorry and am sending prayers to Barb and the entire family. May God be good to Joe and may perpetual light shine upon him. Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory.
Karen Kissinger
Friend
September 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Mr. Witherow was one of my favorite teachers at St. Pius. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mary Badalucco (Giamalva)
Teacher
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Barbara and family
Marie Sears
September 1, 2020
To the Witherow family,

You have my deepest sympathy and most heartfelt condolences.

Carol (Kopp) Savedra - SPX Class of ‘81
Carol Savedra
Student
September 1, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I remember with fondness when I did my student teaching in Coach Witherow's history class. He was a wonderful mentor. May God grant him eternal rest and comfort to you his family.
Andrew Kopnicky
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
We mourn the loss of a Good Man, wonderful family man and dedicated teacher.
Patti & Larry Janacaro
Friend
September 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Mr. Witherow's passing, he was a great teacher and mentor, prayers to the whole family on your loss. He was a good man.
Toni Simone
September 1, 2020
Sorry to hear this
May you Reast in Peace from a St.Pius X former student .
John Polito
Student
September 1, 2020
To the Family of Mr. Witherow
Your husband & Father taught our late son, Sam Joseph Pisciotta, graduating class of 1990. Our son admired him so much. He loved to debate him in class. I wanted to let you know this & we will pray you all find solace through God's help in the days ahead. Mr. Witherow was a wonderful teacher & person as you all know.
You have our deepest sympathy.
God only takes the very best!
Frank & Teresa Pisciotta
Friend
September 1, 2020
So sorry for you loss . Fond memories from St Pius
Vince &Tommy Agrusa
Student
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May you find Peace at this time.
Dianna O&#8217;Brien/Scott
