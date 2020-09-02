To the Family of Mr. Witherow

Your husband & Father taught our late son, Sam Joseph Pisciotta, graduating class of 1990. Our son admired him so much. He loved to debate him in class. I wanted to let you know this & we will pray you all find solace through God's help in the days ahead. Mr. Witherow was a wonderful teacher & person as you all know.

You have our deepest sympathy.

God only takes the very best!

Frank & Teresa Pisciotta

