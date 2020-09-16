1/1
Joseph Dell Cosgrove III
Joseph Dell Cosgrove III Joseph Dell Cosgrove III, 87, of Weston, MO passed away September 6, 2020. Joe was born in Kansas City, MO, and served fifteen years on the KCMO police department. His hobbies included travel, carpentry and reading. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marcia, and four children: George, Valerie, Joseph, and Stephen. He had eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Private services were held at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
