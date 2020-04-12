|
|
Joseph E. Jacobson Joseph E. Jacobson passed away at home on Thursday April 2nd at the age of 86 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. "Joe" passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and children. Joe is survived by his wife Floy Jacobson (nee Davis) his sons Dale, Brian, Greg and Joe Jr., Brothers Earling (Earl) and Gary. He is predeceased by his parents, Burton and Clara Jacobson and 2 brothers Donald and Arlo Jacobson as well as 2 sisters Norma Klute and Shirley Jacobson Russell. Joe was born in the small town of Bradgate Iowa on February 25th 1934. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Air Force and served 4 years. Following his honorable discharge, he attended college at Iowa State earning his degree in accounting. Shortly after graduation he accepted a job with Rock Island Railroad and relocated to Norton Kansas where he met and married Floy Davis. Eventually moving to Kansas City, Missouri where he was a computer programmer for Western Electric/AT&T for 20 years. He transferred to Orlando Florida for 10 years in the 90's and then returned to Kansas city after he retired. Joe Loved Hunting, Fishing, Swimming, golfing and trap shooting. After he retired from AT&T his true passion was spending time with his 10 grandchildren or 17 great grandchildren and watching them compete in their activities. Joe was able to be with his family for his 86th birthday and his 57th wedding anniversary on March 29th. He will be laid to rest in Norton, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later time and place TBD. He will be deeply missed by family friends and all who knew him. The family is asking in leu of flowers for donations to Shiloh Christian Children's ranch www. Shilohranch.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020