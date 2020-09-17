Joseph Earl Bernard Joseph Earl Bernard, 73, of Shawnee, Kan., died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born May 6, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., to Earl and Helen (Bray) Bernard. He is survived by two children, Michael Bernard and Jodi Arroyo of Shawnee, Kan.; a step-daughter, Kimberly (Shawn) Marek of Lansing, Kan.; a brother, Bill Bernard; two sisters, Claudia Gould and Nikki Starbuck; five grandchildren, Haley and Manny Arroyo, Jason Bernard and Chad and Olivia Marek; the mother of his children, Carolyn Walters; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, fluffy. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nicolet Bernard. He was a pipefitter for Pipefitters Local #533 for almost 40 years. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required.



