Joseph Edward Short Joseph Edward Short, 53, of Cabot, Arkansas, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Joseph was born March 12, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas L. and Elizabeth Grace Lalley Short, of Roeland Park, Kansas. Mr. Short attended St. Agnes and Bishop Miege schools before joining the US Air Force in 1988 where he attained the rank of Master Staff Sergeant, and after 22 years of active service, retired in 2011. In 2017, he graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a Masters Degree in Applied Psychology. In Cabot, he was instrumental in helping to found the "Feed the Vets" food pantry and worked to assist and council veterans with PTSD. Mr. Short is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Carolyn Gatton Short of Cabot; his children, Bethany Anne Short Wyles (Andrew) of Gosnell and Carolyn Grace Short of Beebe; his mother, Elizabeth Grace Lalley Short; siblings, Patrick Short (Monica), Michael Short (Barbara) and Timothy Short; and six grandchildren. Funeral services were held in Cabot, on February 28, 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020