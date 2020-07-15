1/
Joseph G. Trzok
Joseph G. Trzok Joseph G. Trzok, age 100, passed away July 10th. He was a beloved son, brother, Uncle, neighbor and friend to all who met him and will be greatly missed. Graveside service at Mt. Calvary, KCK on Thursday, July 16 at 10 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sister Servants of Mary, 800 N 18th, KCKs. God Bless you, Uncle Joe. You will be missed by many and lovingly remembered. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses. Pete (Bertie) Trzok, Ed (Fil) Trzok, and Rose (Sig)Hanson. He is survived by 8 nieces and nephews and 3 more generations of nieces/nephews totaling 48.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
