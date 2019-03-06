Kansas City Star Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Guy Lunetta

Joseph Guy Lunetta Obituary
Joseph Guy Lunetta Joseph Guy Lunetta, 70, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM with Funeral Services starting at 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, at Overland Park Baptist Temple, 11648 Antioch Road, Overland Park, KS 66210; Burial at National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the church and/or Missions. Joe was born July 29, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA to Joseph and Anna Lunetta. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Overland Park Baptist Temple and he had a great love for missions and the youth. Joe loved fishing and surfing, known as "Surfer Joe". He was preceded by his parents and two sister Joanne and Janice. Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vicki, two sons Josh (Angela) of Overland Park, KS, Matt "Buck" (Denise) of Gardner, KS, four grandchildren and their AKAs: Marissa "the Pie", Dominic "the Young Dom" and Landon and Vincent (twins, "the Fellas"), brothers-in-law Tim and Tom Carpenter and many extended family and friends (Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
