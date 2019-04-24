|
Joseph Henri Boutte Joseph Henri Boutte, 85, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home in Shawnee. He was born March 17, 1934, to Rose and George Boutte. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and attended its grade school and high school. He graduated from St. Benedict's College in Atchison, now Benedictine College, where he met his wife, Evelyn Rack Boutte. He worked at Farmland Industries for 39 years. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn, their children, Lynne (Alan) Mestdagh, Cathy, Brian (Monica), Jan (Ron) Brackett, Mary Ford, Chris (Teresa), Paul, and Nancy (Chris) Raile, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25th, at Amos Family Funeral Home, with the Rosary to start at 5:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26th, at St. Joseph's. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Atchison, 801 S. 8th St., Atchison, KS 66002, or to the Catholic Education Foundation, 12615 Parallel Parkway, KCK 66109. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019