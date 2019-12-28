Kansas City Star Obituaries
Joseph Horvat
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
708 N. 4th Street
Kansas City, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
708 N. 4th Street
Kansas City, KS
1945 - 2019
Joseph Horvat Joseph (Joko) Horvat passed away at home on Christmas Eve at age 74. Visitation is Monday, Dec. 30th at 9:30AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Strawberry Hill Museum Joe was a devoted family man, survived by his loving wife of 52 yrs, Sandy, and his sons Joe Jr (Sandi) and Chris, as well as grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Grace and Isabella, plus siblings Jimmy, Julie, Joanie and Janet. Joe's love of country was exemplified in six years of US Army Reserves service and a lifetime of patriotism. Joe was very proud of his Croatian heritage, carrying on ethnic traditions prominent in the Strawberry Hill community. Above all, Joe drew courage from his strong, devout Catholic Faith, to persevere through life's trials and tribulations.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 28, 2019
